February 09, 2023
Shaw Local
Chambers to host business expo Feb. 24 and 25

Event to include vendors, food, art, mobile vendors and more

By Shaw Local News Network

GRAYSLAKE – The Lake County Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with the Black Chamber of Commerce of Lake County, will host a business marketing expo Feb. 24 and 25.

The event will have vendors, food, art and more. Admission is free.

Amplify your business products and services during this two-day expo. The event provides a great opportunity for vendors and small businesses to showcase consumer products, promote events and build connections with new clientele.

The expo will take place from 5 to 8 p.m. Feb. 24 and 11 am. to 6 p.m. Feb. 25 at the Lake County Chamber of Commerce Office, 1313 N. Delany, Gurnee.

The cost to be an exhibitor is $35 for one day and $50 for two days for members and $70 for one day and $95 for two days for nonmembers. One 6-foot table and chair will be provided.

For information or to register, visit www.lakecountychamber.com or call the Chamber office at 847-249-3800.

