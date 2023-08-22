August 22, 2023
Shaw Local
Armed robbery suspect nabbed with help of Sheriff’s K9 Drako

Lake Zurich man tracked by pair of police dogs after police say he tried to steal skid-steer

By Shaw Local News Network
Adam Frank, 41, of the 0-100 block of Evergreen Street, Lake Zurich

(Photo provided by the Lake County Sheriff's Department)

VERNON HILLS -- A pair of police dogs helped track down a Lake Zurich man after police say he tried to steal a skid-steer and pulled a gun on the vehicle’s owner near Vernon Hills.

About 3:15 a.m. Aug. 18, Lake County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the 24800 block of North Milwaukee Avenue, unincorporated Vernon Hills, for a report of an armed robbery, according to a news release.

A 40-year-old man who lives at the property told deputies he woke up when he heard his skid-steer being driven off the property, police said. The man went outside to investigate and was confronted by Adam Frank, 41, of the 0-100 block of Evergreen Street, Lake Zurich.

Police said Frank displayed a firearm and told the man that if he called the police, he’d shoot him. Frank then allegedly exited the skid-steer and fled on foot.

Sheriff’s K9 Drako responded along with Mundelein K9 Ranger. The duo tracked Frank for about one mile and found him hiding in a wetland area. Frank surrendered when the K9s confronted him, police said.

Frank was found to be in possession of a semi-automatic pistol, according to the release.

Frank was charged with armed robbery (Class X felony), theft over $500 (Class 3 felony) and aggravated assault.

He was being held in the Lake County Jail on $500,000 bail. His next court date is Aug. 25.

