Armed robbery suspect nabbed with help of Sheriff’s K9 Drako

VERNON HILLS -- A pair of police dogs helped track down a Lake Zurich man after police say he tried to steal a skid-steer and pulled a gun on the vehicle’s owner near Vernon Hills.

About 3:15 a.m. Aug. 18, Lake County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the 24800 block of North Milwaukee Avenue, unincorporated Vernon Hills, for a report of an armed robbery, according to a news release.

A 40-year-old man who lives at the property told deputies he woke up when he heard his skid-steer being driven off the property, police said. The man went outside to investigate and was confronted by Adam Frank, 41, of the 0-100 block of Evergreen Street, Lake Zurich.

Police said Frank displayed a firearm and told the man that if he called the police, he’d shoot him. Frank then allegedly exited the skid-steer and fled on foot.

Sheriff’s K9 Drako responded along with Mundelein K9 Ranger. The duo tracked Frank for about one mile and found him hiding in a wetland area. Frank surrendered when the K9s confronted him, police said.

Frank was found to be in possession of a semi-automatic pistol, according to the release.

Frank was charged with armed robbery (Class X felony), theft over $500 (Class 3 felony) and aggravated assault.

He was being held in the Lake County Jail on $500,000 bail. His next court date is Aug. 25.