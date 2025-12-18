Emergency department manager from McHenry named Advocate Health Care’s 2025 Nurse Leader of the Year

Ashley Vilona, emergency department manager at Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville, has been recognized as the 2025 Nurse Leader of the Year for Advocate Health’s Illinois Division. (Photo provided by Advocate Health Care)

Ashley Vilona, emergency department manager at Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville, has been recognized as the 2025 Nurse Leader of the Year for Advocate Health’s Illinois Division.

Vilona, of McHenry, earned this prestigious honor for her transformative leadership, commitment to patient safety and ability to foster a culture of excellence.

Vilona began her nursing career in 2014 after earning a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from St. Ambrose University. She joined Advocate Condell in 2017, working the night shift in the emergency department, where she developed a deep-rooted passion for emergency medicine.

“I fell in love with our patient population, and the family feel of our team,” Vilona said in a news release. “I never imagined myself in leadership, but opportunities came, and I embraced them.”

After serving as an assistant manager of the emergency department for four years, Vilona stepped into her current role in November 2022 amid unprecedented staffing challenges as a result of the pandemic. At the time, the department was navigating a difficult period for teammate engagement.

Through Vilona’s servant-leadership approach, focused on empowerment, professional development and psychological safety, the department rebuilt its culture. Today, turnover is in the single digits and engagement scores have soared.

Vilona also led initiatives that improved patient care. Under her leadership, the department reduced its “left without being seen” rate from 7% to under 1%, ensuring patients receive critical evaluations in a timely manner. She championed professional governance, encouraged emergency nurse certification and strengthened community outreach, including coordinating teammate involvement in educational events at local schools.

“This recognition means so much because it reflects the resilience and dedication of our entire team,” Vilona said. “The past three years have been tough but seeing how far we’ve come is truly incredible.”

Education is a core value for Vilona. She earned a Master of Science in Nursing from Chamberlain University in 2024 and credits mentorship and support from fellow nursing leaders with shaping her journey. “I hope to continue inspiring future leaders to find their passion and keep their cup filled,” she added.

Daniel Haslett, director of nursing for emergency services, intensive care and immediate care centers at Advocate Condell, nominated Vilona for the award.

“Ashley has an extraordinary ability to bring people together,” Haslett said in the release. “She doesn’t just lead a department; she builds a culture where collaboration thrives. Whether partnering with behavioral health on safety initiatives or creating pathways for our most vulnerable patients, Ashley ensures every voice is heard and every patient receives the highest level of care. Her passion for empowering nurses and transforming challenges into opportunities is what makes her a true leader.”

Vilona was selected as Nurse Leader of the Year for Advocate Health’s Illinois Division, which includes 11 hospital sites and more than 10,000 nurses.

A peer review committee evaluated all nominations through a blinded process, assessing how each nominee exemplifies Advocate Health’s Professional Practice Models and Purpose & Commitments.