Woman struck, killed by train identified

A female bicyclist who was struck and killed by a Metra train has been identified, authorities said.

About 8:12 p.m. June 9, the Grayslake Police Department and Grayslake Fire Department and Metra Police Department responded to the area of Lake Street and Hillside Avenue for a report of a bicyclist who had been struck by a train, authorities said in a news release.

First responders arrived and located the victim, a 60-year-old woman from Grayslake, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Lake County Coroner’s Office was notified and responded to the scene.

The woman has been identified as Virginia Girmscheid, 60, of Grayslake, according to the release.

On June 10, an autopsy was conducted at the Lake County Coroner’s Office. Preliminary autopsy results indicate that Girmscheid died from blunt force injuries as a result of being struck by a train, according to the release.

The investigation is ongoing by the Metra Police Department.