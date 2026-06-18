Save-A-Pet to host Furry Friends 5K, 1-Mile Six-Legged Fun Walk

Save-A-Pet announced its ninth annual Furry Friends 5K and 1-Mile Six-Legged Fun Walk, set for Saturday, June 27, at Old School Forest Preserve in Libertyville.

This year’s theme is “Rock N’ Rescue,” promising a high-energy day of fun and fitness.

The 5K Run kicks off at 8 a.m., followed by the 1 Mile Six-Legged Walk at 9:30 a.m.

Participants are welcome to bring their well-behaved dogs for the walk. For those who cannot make it to the preserve, a virtual option is available for both activities, allowing participants to cover the distance at their own convenience.

All proceeds from the event benefit Save-A-Pet, a true no-kill animal shelter dedicated to rescuing, caring for and adopting homeless dogs and cats.

All 5K runners will receive an official T-shirt, a participation medal and a backpack stocked with race materials. For those competing in person, trophies will be awarded to the men’s and women’s winners, as well as the top three finishers in each age category.

Participants joining the Six-Legged Fun Walk will also take home a race T-shirt and a backpack to commemorate the event.

Participants can enhance their experience by forming teams and fundraising for Save-A-Pet through the event page, adding an element of friendly competition.

To register for the event, visit raceroster.com/events/2026/113562/furry-friends-5k-and-1-mile-fun-runwalk.