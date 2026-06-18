Lake Villa District Library launches summer reading program

Camp Read-a-Lot, Lake Villa District Library’s 2026 Summer Reading Program, is open to readers of all ages. The challenge is simple: set aside time each day to read for chances to win great prizes. (Photo provided by Lake Villa District Library)

Camp Read-a-Lot, Lake Villa District Library’s 2026 Summer Reading Program, is open to readers of all ages. The challenge is simple: set aside time each day to read for chances to win great prizes.

More than 3,000 people already have registered to participate, putting Camp Read-a-Lot on pace to become LVDL’s most successful summer reading program yet.

The purpose of a summer reading program is to encourage reading during time away from school and help prevent the “summer slide.” LVDL takes it a step further by offering a fun, interactive experience designed to make reading a daily habit.

But summer reading isn’t just for kids. Adults are encouraged to participate too. The premise is the same: set aside time each day to read for chances to win great prizes. And the best part? Reading aloud to someone – or being read to – counts.

“Summer Reading is one of the library’s most important programs because it encourages people of all ages to make reading a part of their daily lives,” Library Director Mick Jacobsen said in a news release. “Whether you’re reading independently, listening to an audiobook, or sharing a story with someone else, every minute spent reading is time well spent.”

Not sure what to read? Library staff is happy to offer suggestions. Plus, many titles are available in print, audio and digital formats.

Summer Reading prizes are provided by the LVDL Foundation, a 501(c)(3) organization.

Camp Read-a-Lot runs through Sunday, Aug. 9. For information or to register, visit lvdl.org.