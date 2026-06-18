Great America’s 50th anniversary celebration kicks off

Six Flags Great America in Gurnee has announced plans to celebrate its 50th anniversary in 2026. (Photo provided by Six Flags Great America)

Six Flags Great America is set to launch its highly anticipated 50th Anniversary Celebration beginning June 20 through Aug. 9. The summer will be filled with new entertainment, limited‑time flavors and immersive experiences honoring five decades of thrills.

“Celebrating 50 years is an incredible milestone for Six Flags Great America,” said John Krajnak, park president of Six Flags Great America. “This summer’s anniversary celebration brings that legacy to life in new and exciting ways, from our all‑new nighttime spectacular to specialty food and entertainment throughout the park. It’s a chance for guests to celebrate what made the park special in 1976 while experiencing something entirely new.”

At the heart of the celebration is an all‑new nighttime spectacular debuting June 20 and presented nightly throughout the celebration. This immersive production blends music, storytelling and cutting‑edge technology to celebrate 50 years of Six Flags Great America, headlined by a breathtaking, custom‑designed drone show created exclusively for the park.

Each night, hundreds of synchronized drones will illuminate the sky in a dazzling display, forming dynamic shapes and vibrant scenes that bring the park’s story to life like never before, enhanced by low‑proximity pyrotechnic effects that add bursts of color and energy to the performance.

The nighttime spectacular also features a vibrant nightly parade, “50 Years of Thrills,” featuring new floats and a high-energy stage show, “Memories in Motion,” filled with music and dancing.

Guests can indulge in many limited‑time menu items created for the 50th Anniversary, blending bold flavors with nostalgic inspiration. To complement the celebration, guests can also visit the Firehouse Ice Cream Parlor, a nostalgic location brought back from the park’s opening year in 1976, serving new, limited‑time ice cream flavors inspired by the park’s history.

Throughout the park, guests will discover a lineup of new, themed entertainment celebrating each decade of Great America’s history. These experiences blend music, storytelling, and nostalgia to bring the park’s 50‑year journey to life in new and unexpected ways.

Since first welcoming guests in 1976, the park has hosted generations of families to experience its thrilling lineup of attractions, from the timeless Columbia Carousel to the record‑breaking Wrath of Rakshasa. The 50th Anniversary Celebration invites guests to relive cherished memories while creating new ones, honoring the park’s legacy and its place as a Midwest destination for generations of families and thrill‑seekers.

For information on the 50th Anniversary Celebration, visit sixflags.com/greatamerica.