Happy-go-lucky puppy ready to explore world with forever family

Dash is Save-A-Pet's pet of the week for June 4, 2026. (Photo by Emma Gladfelter for Save-A-Pet)

Dash says, “Happy, my siblings and I are happy, everyone should always be happy. No grumpy people for us. We smile, we love to play, we give kisses and we provide entertainment.

“We are eager to learn. After all, with the help of a little treat or two, you can teach us anything. We are ready to discover the world with our new family.

“Can I come over and play and then spend the rest of my life with you? Maybe you will even consider adopting one of my siblings?

This mixed breed dog is about 4 months old, neutered, up to date on shots, tested negative for heartworm and on preventative and microchipped.

Adoption appointments and walk-ins are welcome and will be accommodated as time permits. All adoptions require an approved adoption application.

For information or to complete an online application, visit saveapetil.org/adopt.