Playful kitten wants to be at the center of it all

Grogu is Save-A-Pet's pet of the week for May 28, 2026. (Photo by Dominique Allion for Save-A-Pet)

Grogu says, “I was kind of the little insecure guy that would sometimes hide behind my roommates. Fast-forward to now. I love having fun and playing with my roommates. After all this running around, I always pick the spot that has the most comfortable blankets where I can watch people coming in or keeping an eye on what is going on in the hallway.

“Some petting is just perfect to relax and fall asleep. I’m also told that I’m quite handsome with my white whiskers and white paws. Hey, you could adopt me with a friend. ... Second adoption fee is 50% off.”

Grogu, a male, is about 8 months old, neutered, up to date on shots, tested negative for feline leukemia, FIV and heartworm and microchipped.

Adoption appointments and walk-ins are welcome and will be accommodated as time permits. All adoptions require an approved adoption application.

For information or to complete an online application, visit saveapetil.org/adopt.