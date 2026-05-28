Antioch Police Department honors 2 officers

The Antioch Police Department formally recognized Officers Mathew Hart (right) and Patrick Conrad (left) with the department’s Life Saving Award and Medal for their actions in two separate medical emergencies that directly contributed to saving human lives. (Photo provided by the Antioch Police Department)

At the Village of Antioch board meeting May 13, the Antioch Police Department formally recognized Officers Mathew Hart and Patrick Conrad with the department’s Life Saving Award and Medal for their actions in two separate medical emergencies that directly contributed to saving human lives.

The awards were presented in recognition of the officers’ professionalism, urgency, and devotion to duty during life-threatening incidents in March and April.

“In this profession, extraordinary acts happen every day, often without public attention,” Police Chief Geoffrey Guttschow said in a news release. “Our officers respond to people in crisis, make difficult decisions under pressure, and carry responsibilities that can have life-altering consequences. Too often, some of the very best work our officers do happens quietly, in the middle of someone else’s worst day. These moments matter, and they deserve to be acknowledged.”

Officer Mathew Hart was honored for his actions on March 27. After being dispatched to a medical aid call, Officer Hart arrived on scene and was immediately flagged down by a woman yelling for help. He quickly retrieved his emergency medical equipment and entered the residence, where he found an adult male unconscious on the bedroom floor in cardiac and respiratory arrest.

Officer Hart immediately began CPR and continued life-saving efforts until Antioch Fire Department personnel arrived to assist.

As a result of Officer Hart’s swift response, sound judgment, and decisive action, the victim’s heartbeat was restored before transport to the hospital, where the individual was treated and recovered.

Officer Patrick Conrad was honored for his actions on April 2. After responding to a medical aid call, Officer Conrad arrived on scene and immediately retrieved his emergency medical equipment. Upon entering the basement of the residence, he encountered a man who was unresponsive, purple in color, and in respiratory arrest. Recognizing the severity of the emergency, Officer Conrad immediately initiated life-saving measures, including administering Narcan and performing CPR, until paramedics arrived and assumed care.

Because of Officer Conrad’s quick response and effective intervention, the victim resumed spontaneous respirations before transport by ambulance to the hospital, where he was treated and recovered.

“These are the moments that remind us that what our officers do each day is not just important — it is sometimes quite literally the difference between life and death,” Guttschow said. “Officer Hart and Officer Conrad accepted the weight of that responsibility and stepped forward when lives literally hung in the balance. The officers’ actions in those moments represent the very best of our profession; their swift, life-saving actions reflect the highest standards of service.

The Village Board commended both officers for their outstanding service, professionalism, and commitment to protecting the community.