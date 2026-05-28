Forest Preserves adds small parcel to expand Grant Woods

The Board of Commissioners authorized the acquisition of roughly 0.85 acres to expand Grant Woods Forest Preserve. Pictured is an existing section of Grant Woods, not the newly acquired parcel. (Photo provided by Lake County Forest Preserves)

The Lake County Forest Preserves’ Board of Commissioners approved the purchase of approximately 0.85 acres to expand Grant Woods Forest Preserve in Ingleside.

On May 13, the Forest Preserves agreed to pay $37,500 for the Woodville property, located on the east side of Route 59 just south of Monaville Road. The acquisition supports long-term conservation goals and will be funded through referendum dollars.

The parcel is surrounded on three sides by Forest Preserves property and directly adjoins a nearby parcel approved for purchase in January. The newly approved property is immediately south of the earlier purchase, helping strengthen the preserve boundary.

While modest in size, the addition helps improve the continuity and protection of Grant Woods, commissioners said.

“Piece by piece, acquisitions like this help build a stronger landscape,” Board President Jessica Vealitzek said in a news release. “Even small additions can play an important role in protecting open space and supporting the long-term health of Grant Woods.”