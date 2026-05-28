Health department encourages safe swimming this season

Whether you are enjoying the waters at your local pool, favorite beach or lake, it is important to protect yourself from illness, prevent the spread of germs and practice safe swimming to avoid risks such as drownings.

Recreational water illnesses can spread if you swallow, have contact with or breathe in mists or aerosols from water contaminated with germs. You can also get them by having contact with chemicals that are in the water or that evaporate from the water and turn into gas in the air. Diarrhea is the most common RWI.

“Swimming is such a big and fun part of summer,” Lake County Health Department Executive Director Christopher Hoff said in a news release. “But it’s also a reminder for you to not let your guard down. Following water safety not only helps you be safe but also keeps others safe too.”

The Lake County Health Department monitors lake water for E.coli bacteria in over 100 Lake Michigan and inland lake beaches to ensure that the water is acceptable for swimming. From Memorial Day to Labor Day, beach closure information can be found through the interactive map on the Health Department’s Beach Monitoring and Advisories web page, which is updated Monday-Friday by 10 a.m.

When bacteria levels are high, the Health Department notifies the beach’s manager, and signs are posted indicating a swim ban is in place. Water samples are taken daily until the bacteria levels fall below the standard.

“We want everyone to enjoy Lake County’s amazing beaches and lakes this summer,” said Alana Bartolai, ecological services program coordinator. “It’s important for everyone to follow the Health Department’s recommendations before entering the water. This can help avoid recreational water illnesses and make sure this summer is a great one.”

Here are ways to protect yourself from illness at pools and water parks:

Don’t swim or let your children swim when sick with diarrhea.

Don’t swallow the water.

Take children on bathroom breaks every 60 minutes.

Check diapers every 30–60 minutes and change them in a bathroom or diaper-changing area — not waterside — to keep germs away from the water.

Shower before you enter the water.

Never swim alone.

Children should have swimming lessons before entering the water.

Make sure your children are supervised at all times.

Follow these tips to avoid hazards when swimming in our lakes this summer:

Before heading to your favorite lake, check if it’s open on the Health Department website. If a swim ban is in place, do not swim at that beach.

Avoid swimming in lakes after a large rain event, since rainfall can wash pollutants into lakes, resulting in elevated bacteria levels.

On Lake Michigan, don’t swim during times of heavy surf (i.e., high waves), which can overpower even the strongest swimmer. Know before you go and check the National Weather Service for any beach hazard advisories and never swim alone.

When boating, wearing a life jacket reduces the risk of drowning.

On inland lakes, occasional harmful algae blooms may occur. Avoid areas where the water has a green or blue-green appearance. Report any algae blooms to the Health Department.

Throughout the summer, the Health Department samples 11 beaches along Lake Michigan four days per week:

North Point Marina Beach, Winthrop Harbor

Illinois Beach State Park North Beach, Zion

Illinois Beach State Park South Beach, Zion

Illinois Beach State Park Resort Beach, Zion

Waukegan North Beach, Waukegan

Waukegan South Beach, Waukegan

Foss Park Beach, North Chicago

Lake Bluff Sunrise Beach, Lake Bluff

Forest Park Beach, Lake Forest

Park Avenue Beach, Highland Park

Rosewood Beach, Highland Park

The Health Department also samples Lake Bluff Dog Beach and Moraine Dog Beach once a week.

For information on beach monitoring, please call Lake County Health Department’s Environmental Services at 847-377-8020.