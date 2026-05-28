One Hope United starts Therapeutic Foster Care Program

One Hope United is expanding foster care support in Lake County through a new Therapeutic Foster Care program aimed at helping youth with complex needs find stable, healing-centered homes.

The program comes at a critical time, as many youth remain stuck in higher levels of care due to a shortage of specially trained foster families.

The program places youth in family homes equipped to provide clinically informed, trauma-responsive care that supports emotional healing, school success, and long-term stability.

“Too many youth are ready to leave higher levels of care but have nowhere to go,” said Devin Gazelle, senior director of programs for fostercare at One Hope United. “Therapeutic foster homes offer them the stability and support they need to begin healing.”

Youth in the program often have experienced significant trauma and multiple placement disruptions. Through Therapeutic Foster Care, they receive individualized, clinically supported care in a family setting designed to help them build relationships, succeed in school, and move toward long-term stability.

Therapeutic foster parents also receive the tools and support needed to succeed, including specialized training in trauma-informed care; 24/7 access to crisis intervention and professional support; ongoing coaching, support groups and resources; and a dedicated team focused on both the youth and the foster family.

The goal of the program is to provide youth with the least restrictive, most supportive environment possible to create a path toward permanency, whether through reunification, independence or another stable living arrangement.

The need is urgent. As part of National Foster Care Awareness Month, One Hope United is encouraging compassionate individuals and families in Lake County to consider becoming therapeutic foster parents.

To learn more or to start the process of becoming a therapeutic foster parent, please visit onehopeunited.org/contact-us.