Lindenhurst nonprofit marks 5 years with fundraiser

DrinkWater Family Services Inc. will celebrate five years of serving families in Lake County with a community fundraiser on Saturday, May 16, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Lake County Regional Office of Education, 1905 W. Field Court, Lake Forest.

Founded in 2021, the organization provides court-mandated supervised visitation, parent coaching, and support services for families navigating separation, foster care involvement, and life transitions.

The event will highlight DrinkWater’s impact and support its “$1,239 Impact Partner” campaign, which aims to expand its co-op housing program for individuals in transition.

The event will include an impact report presentation, light refreshments, and opportunities for community engagement.

For information, visit drinkwaterfs.org.