Lake County Extension to host climate resilience workshops

Lake County communities are already feeling the effects of a changing climate, from heavier rains and more frequent flooding to hotter summers and shifting seasonal patterns.

To help both local governments and residents better understand these challenges and prepare for the future, the University of Illinois Extension in Lake County will host a one-day climate resilience event on April 21, featuring two interactive workshops led by environmental social scientist Jessica Rudnick, Ph.D.

The day will begin with an afternoon session tailored to municipal leaders, elected officials, township representatives and other public-sector decision‑makers. This 1.5-hour workshop will provide a grounded look at current Midwest and Illinois climate projections and outline the conditions communities should anticipate in the coming decades.

Participants will learn about leading policy approaches already underway across the state, including resilience planning, clean energy initiatives, greenhouse gas reduction strategies, hazard mitigation, public education efforts, and green infrastructure projects. The session also will introduce core skills for community-driven adaptation planning, emphasizing equitable and participatory approaches that bring residents into the decision-making process.

Real-world examples from Illinois and beyond will illustrate what effective resilience work looks like in practice, and hands-on exercises will help local leaders identify needs, opportunities and next steps within their own municipalities.

In the evening, Illinois Extension will welcome community members for another 90-minute session, this one designed to help residents make sense of what climate change means for daily life in Illinois today.

The session will run from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at U of I Extension Office, Lake County. 100 S. US Highway 45 in Grayslake.

Rudnick will guide participants through recent public opinion research that sheds light on how Illinoisans think about climate change and why those perceptions matter for everything from neighborhood engagement to statewide policy decisions. The session also will provide an accessible overview of the Illinois Climate Vulnerability Assessment, highlighting the major climate pressures facing the state, including rising temperatures, extreme rainfall, increased flooding and shifts in ecosystems and agriculture.

Residents will have the opportunity to explore climate risks specific to Northern Illinois and Lake County, such as stormwater management challenges, heat-related public health concerns, stress on water systems and threats to natural resources. The workshop also will spotlight stories of Illinois communities already taking action through cooling strategies, green infrastructure and cross-sector partnerships.

The evening will conclude with practical strategies that individuals, workplaces, community groups and local leaders can use to strengthen resilience where they live, work and play.

Rudnick brings a decade of experience in applied research, community engagement and environmental decision-making. Her work has focused on topics ranging from agriculture and water quality to ecosystem restoration and pollution cleanup. Known for building strong partnerships with community leaders and stakeholders, she has previously served as a research social scientist with the U.S. Forest Service in Chicago, where she studied community-led stewardship around the Great Lakes, and as a social science Extension specialist with NOAA California Sea Grant, where she worked to integrate human well-being into environmental management.

Both sessions are free, though registration is required. More information and registration links are available at extension.illinois.edu/lm/events.

For questions, contact the Lake County Extension Office at 847-223-8627.