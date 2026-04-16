Lake County Extension plans child care session

The University of Illinois Extension in Lake County will host “The Eight Dimensions of Wellness for Early Childcare Providers” from 6 to 7:30 p.m. April 28, providing 1.5 hours of Gateways credit to Illinois early childhood professionals.

This engaging and interactive session explores how the eight dimensions of wellness – emotional, environmental, financial, intellectual, occupational, physical, social and spiritual – impact both teaching practices and overall well‑being.

Participants will walk away with practical strategies they can implement immediately in their classrooms, as well as tools to support their own health and professional sustainability.

Participants will learn how to:

Compare health and wellness

Understand the difference between simply avoiding illness and actively cultivating well‑being across multiple life domains

List the eight dimensions of wellness

Gain a clear overview of the eight interconnected dimensions and how they influence one another

Build healthy habits in the classroom setting

Explore child‑centered, developmentally appropriate wellness practices – such as movement breaks, mindfulness moments, healthy routines, and social‑emotional supports

Identify ways to support workplace wellness

Discuss strategies for improving team culture, reducing burnout and promoting a healthier, more resilient child care workforce

Create a personal plan to improve wellness

Reflect on personal strengths and needs to craft a realistic wellness plan tailored to individual goals

The early childhood field continues to face high levels of burnout and staffing challenges. By supporting provider well‑being, programs not only strengthen their workforce but also enrich the learning environment for children. When educators feel balanced, supported, and healthy, the benefits ripple through every classroom interaction.

This training is designed to be supportive, uplifting, and immediately applicable, offering providers a chance to reconnect with their purpose while gaining tools that promote both personal and workplace wellness.

It will take place at the U of I Extension Office, Lake County, 100 S. US Highway 45, Grayslake.

To register, visit registration.extension.illinois.edu/start/8-dimensions-of-wellness-in-lake-county.