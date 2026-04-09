Tamarisk NorthShore Senior Living to host ‘Moving Along’

Tamarisk NorthShore Senior Living in Deerfield invites seniors and families to attend an informative presentation offering simple, practical strategies for preparing for a move.

In “Moving Along,” Lisa Joy Rosing, founder of Joy of Downsizing, and Francine Brodsky, a senior advisor at Lean on Me, will offer seniors tips for reducing stress when moving to a smaller home or retirement community, decluttering a home, or staging and updating a home for the real estate market.

Jeff Altschul of Tamarisk NorthShore will moderate the talk and Q&A.

The event is free and open to the public. Attendees will be served lunch and refreshments.

“Moving Along” will be held on Thursday, April 30, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Tamarisk NorthShore, at 1627 Lake Cook Drive in Deerfield.

To RSVP, visit tamarisknorthshore.com/events or call 847-580-5810.