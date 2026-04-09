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Lake County Journal

Tamarisk NorthShore Senior Living to host ‘Moving Along’

Experts to present talk on downsizing strategies on April 30

By Shaw Local News Network

Tamarisk NorthShore Senior Living in Deerfield invites seniors and families to attend an informative presentation offering simple, practical strategies for preparing for a move.

In “Moving Along,” Lisa Joy Rosing, founder of Joy of Downsizing, and Francine Brodsky, a senior advisor at Lean on Me, will offer seniors tips for reducing stress when moving to a smaller home or retirement community, decluttering a home, or staging and updating a home for the real estate market.

Jeff Altschul of Tamarisk NorthShore will moderate the talk and Q&A.

The event is free and open to the public. Attendees will be served lunch and refreshments.

“Moving Along” will be held on Thursday, April 30, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Tamarisk NorthShore, at 1627 Lake Cook Drive in Deerfield.

To RSVP, visit tamarisknorthshore.com/events or call 847-580-5810.

Lake CountyLake County Journal Front HeadlinesSenior Citizens
Shaw Local News Network

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