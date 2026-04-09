Student art and essay contest ends April 15

Lake County is inviting K–12 students to take part in the “We the People: America Through My Eyes” Art and Essay Contest as part of the nation’s 250th anniversary celebration, but time is running out to enter.

This is a unique opportunity for students to share what “We the People” means to them. Original drawings, paintings, pictures, written stories and more are accepted.

Submit an entry by April 15 to enter the contest.

When developing their artwork or writing their essay, students are encouraged to think about what “We the People” means to them and share how their life, family, landscapes, traditions, community or culture reflects the spirit of America. The art or essay should demonstrate how their unique perspective contributes to the larger story of who we are as a nation.

Students may submit a drawing, painting, collage, digital art or photography no larger than 18 by 24 inches. Essays may be no longer than 250 words.

Entries will be divided into four grade-level categories: kindergarten - second grade; third grade - fifth grade; sixth grade - eighth grade; and ninth grade - 12th grade.

Each grade-level category will have first, second and third place for both art and essay submissions.

First-place winners will receive a place. Second and third place will receive certificates of achievement.

Winners will be honored at Lake County America 250 events and at the June Lake County Board meeting.

Learn more about the contest and other Lake County America 250 events and activities by visiting lakecountyil.gov/America250.