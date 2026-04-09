Midwest Creation Fellowship to host presentation April 13

The Midwest Creation Fellowship presents Dr. Matthew Welborn from the Triangle Association for the Science of Creation on April 13.

All are welcome to attend the meeting at Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church, 1501 Deep Lake Road, Antioch. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. The lecture is at 7 p.m. and there will be a Q&A at 8 p.m. Admission is free.

The event is sponsored by Midwest Creation Fellowship.

Join the group for “Evidence for the Immaterial Character of the Human Mind.” For centuries great thinkers have struggled to understand the relationship between the physical human brain and the non-physical mind, specifically how consciousness, thoughts and feelings interact with the material of the brain itself. Welborn will examine some key arguments from recent scientific evidence that point to the reality of an immaterial mind, fundamentally distinct from the physical brain.

For information, visit midwestcreationfellowship.org or call 847-223-4730.