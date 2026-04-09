Lake County Sheriff’s K-9 Enzo to get body armor

Lake County Sheriff’s K-9 Enzo will receive a bullet and stab protective vest thanks to a charitable donation from nonprofit organization Vested Interest in K9s Inc.

Enzo’s vest will be embroidered with the sentiment “Born to Love – Trained to Serve – Loyal Always.”

Delivery is expected within 10 weeks.

Vested Interest in K9s, established in 2009, is a 501(c)(3) charity whose mission is to provide bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the U.S.

This lifesaving body armor for K-9 officers is U.S. made, custom fitted and National Institute of Justice certified. Since its inception, Vested Interest in K9s has provided more than 6,397 vests valued at $6.9 million to K-9s in 50 states, made possible by private and corporate donations.

The program is open to U.S. dogs at least 20 months old, actively employed and certified with law enforcement or related agencies. K-9s with expired vests are eligible to participate. There are an estimated 30,000 law enforcement K-9s throughout the U.S.

Vested Interest in K9s accepts tax-deductible contributions in any amount.

Each vest has a value of $1,800, weighs an average of 4 to 5 pounds, and comes with a five-year warranty.

For more information, or to learn about volunteer opportunities, call 508-824-6978.

Vested Interest in K9s provides information, lists events and accepts donations at www.vik9s.org, or you may mail your contribution to P.O. Box 9, East Taunton, MA 02718.