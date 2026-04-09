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Lake County Journal

Lake County Sheriff’s K-9 Enzo to get body armor

Donation comes from Vested Interest in K9s Inc.

Lake County Sheriff’s Electronic Detection Canine Enzo

Lake County Sheriff’s Electronic Detection Canine Enzo (Photo provided by Lake County Sheriff's Office)

By Shaw Local News Network

Lake County Sheriff’s K-9 Enzo will receive a bullet and stab protective vest thanks to a charitable donation from nonprofit organization Vested Interest in K9s Inc.

Enzo’s vest will be embroidered with the sentiment “Born to Love – Trained to Serve – Loyal Always.”

Delivery is expected within 10 weeks.

Vested Interest in K9s, established in 2009, is a 501(c)(3) charity whose mission is to provide bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the U.S.

This lifesaving body armor for K-9 officers is U.S. made, custom fitted and National Institute of Justice certified. Since its inception, Vested Interest in K9s has provided more than 6,397 vests valued at $6.9 million to K-9s in 50 states, made possible by private and corporate donations.

The program is open to U.S. dogs at least 20 months old, actively employed and certified with law enforcement or related agencies. K-9s with expired vests are eligible to participate. There are an estimated 30,000 law enforcement K-9s throughout the U.S.

Vested Interest in K9s accepts tax-deductible contributions in any amount.

Each vest has a value of $1,800, weighs an average of 4 to 5 pounds, and comes with a five-year warranty.

For more information, or to learn about volunteer opportunities, call 508-824-6978.

Vested Interest in K9s provides information, lists events and accepts donations at www.vik9s.org, or you may mail your contribution to P.O. Box 9, East Taunton, MA 02718.

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