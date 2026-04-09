Lake County Chamber honors women leaders

In celebration of Women’s History Month, the Lake County Chamber of Commerce recognized four exceptional women leaders for their impact across health care, housing, education, and environmental leadership.

“The Lake County Chamber of Commerce greatly values the opportunity to recognize women in leadership who are advancing industries and strengthening our communities,” said Shaunese Teamer, executive director of the Chamber.

“Our honorees are changing the face of Lake County leadership, creating history and generating a living legacy for our young to aspire to,” said Patricia Braithwaite, chair of the Chamber’s Board of Directors. “Leaders recognized this year are, indeed, women of valor—courageous and committed to driving both business and community success. We are proud to honor them with the designation of ‘Green Goddess.’”

The 2026 Women’s History Month “Green Goddess” luncheon held at the Royal Melbourne Country Club in Long Grove recognized Iliana Mora, president of Advocate Condell Medical Center; Lorraine Hocker, CEO and executive director of Lake County Housing Authority; Dr. Muriel Adams, CEO and executive director of One World Shared Future; and Dr. Lori Suddick, president of College of Lake County. Suddick was unable to attend the ceremony.

Shaunese Teamer (from left), Dr. Muriel Adams, Andrew Warrington (Photo provided by Lake County Chamber of Commerce)

As a special presentation, Andrew Warrington, president of UCC Environmental in Waukegan, joined Shaunese Teamer in presenting Dr. Murial Adams with a check to support her work with One World Shared Future in educating adults about the importance of fresh water in Lake County’s tri-city urban environment of Waukegan, North Chicago and Zion.

Throughout the year, the Lake County Chamber of Commerce supports a platform of networking events for women business leaders to connect, collaborate and engage in meaningful dialogue on community issues, economic development and leadership growth. The Women’s History Month Luncheon continues this legacy while celebrating honorees as “Green Goddesses,” a distinction recognizing their strength, leadership, and commitment to a thriving business community.

Libertyville Mayor Donna Johnson provided motivating remarks as a guest speaker for the luncheon, addressing this year’s theme, “Honoring Women in Leadership and all Levels of Management Generating Business and Community Success.” Johnson emphasized that every woman has the ability, resources, and determination needed to become an outstanding leader in both business and the broader community.

Adding to their recognition of women in business during Women’s History Month, Podcast Lake County, the chamber’s new marketing initiative that features interviews monthly with Lake County business leaders, featured interviews with three outstanding women representing Lake County businesses including: Dr. Carlotta Roman, Lake County Workforce Development; Dr. Myra Gaytan Morales, University Center of Lake County; and Gail Weil, CYN Counseling Center.

Podcast Lake County can be heard wherever you get your podcasts and at lakecountychamber.com.