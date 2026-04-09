Entertaining Boston terrier mix ready to bring laughs to forever family

Albert is Save-A-Pet's pet of the week for April 9, 2026. (Photo by Bri Huerta for Save-A-Pet)

Albert says, “I may be short-legged, but you should see me jump straight up, pretty impressive! I’m telling you, what I wouldn’t do for a treat. My ears can be down, or one ear up and one down, I’ll get you so confused, but this will also make you laugh.

“But wait, there is more, I’ve also got quite a smile, tongue hanging out on the side. ... Of course, there is so much more for you to discover. What are you waiting for?”

This Boston terrier/terrier mix is about 3 years old. He is neutered, up to date on shots (including rabies vaccination), tested negative for heartworm and on preventative and microchipped.

Adoption appointments and walk-ins are welcome and will be accommodated as time permits. All adoptions require an approved adoption application.

For information or to complete an online application, visit www.saveapetil.org/adopt.