Young, fun-loving little dog ready to charm forever family

Mugsy is Save-A-Pet's pet of the week for March 26, 2026. (Photo by Dominique Allion for Save-A-Pet)

Mugsy says, “Natural curls, the cutest eyes, a fluffy tail and a cute little trot – I look pretty cute on the Save-A-Pet runway. Of course, there is a lot more than just looks. I’m an active and fun-loving little dog.

“I’m enjoying the food, treats – watch me immediately get into a sit position, walks and more. This is, however, not the same as being in a home. I’m ready for a new runway, one filled with love and fun with my family."

This West Highland Westie mix is about a year and a half old, about 12 pounds, neutered, up to date on shots, tested negative for heartworm and on preventative and microchipped.

Adoption appointments and walk-ins are welcome and will be accommodated as time permits. All adoptions require an approved adoption application.

For information or to complete an online application, visit saveapetil.org/adopt.