Lake County launches Green Business Program

Lake County is starting a new sustainability program to recognize local businesses that are working to be more environmentally friendly.

The Green Business Program, approved by the Lake County Board, highlights businesses that adopt environmentally sustainable practices related to energy, pollution prevention, solid waste, transportation/air quality and/or water.

Businesses interested in earning a Green Business certificate can complete the free online application. Applicants must show how they’ve implemented sustainable features in facilities and equipment, sustainable procedures and practices by employees, or future planning for sustainable operations.

“Sustainable business practices are proven to lower costs and increase efficiencies,” Lake County Board Chair Sandy Hart said in a news release. “We hope Lake County’s Green Business Program will encourage more businesses in the county to adopt sustainable practices to support community environmental goals while improving their bottom line.”

Businesses must meet a minimum number of qualifications in any of the sustainability categories to be recognized, though completing every category is not required. Some applications may require proof of sustainable actions through photographs, invoices or reports. Local businesses can also be nominated for their sustainability efforts.

“This program is a great example of how community involvement can strengthen sustainability efforts,” said Marah Altenberg, Chair of the Planning, Building, Zoning and Environment Committee and Board Member for District 19. “Engaging businesses helps expand the impact so all residents can benefit from a cleaner environment.”

The businesses certified as a Lake County Green Business will receive a branding kit, including a window decal, to help them promote their award and will also have an opportunity to be recognized by the Lake County Board Chair for their achievement.

“The Lake County Green Business designation is an important way that we can recognize, motivate and support businesses of all sizes in Lake County that are choosing to be environmental leaders with their energy, waste and recycling choices,” Lake County Financial and Administrative Committee Chair and Board Member for District 11 Paul Frank said in the release. “Our County Board continues to lead in this area, supporting and promoting our business partners who are making smart business and sustainable choices.”

The Lake County Green Business Program is one of numerous sustainability initiatives led by the Lake County Board. Learn more at lakecountyil.gov/sustainability.