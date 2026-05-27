Shaw Local

News   •   Sports   •   Obituaries   •   eNewspaper   •   Everyday Heroes   •   The Scene   •   175 Years
Northwest Herald

McHenry police: Man solicited teens downtown

Michael Novak

Michael Novak (Photo Provided by McHenry County Sheriff's Office)

By Janelle Walker

A 61-year-old McHenry man is facing a felony charge, accused of soliciting two teens Saturday evening in downtown McHenry.

Michael A. Novak is charged with indecent solicitation of a child “with the intent of committing an act classified as criminal sexual assault,” according to a criminal complaint in McHenry County court. He was booked into the McHenry County Jail on Wednesday, records show. The results of a detention hearing were not immediately available.

According to a release from the McHenry Police Department, Novak approached two juveniles who were walking in the area of Elm and Front streets and who did not know him. He then made an inappropriate proposition, requesting to engage in a sex act, according to police and the criminal complaint.

Police said the person involved was identified using surveillance video from a nearby business.

Novak is accused of approaching the two teens at about 5:30 p.m. Saturday, according to the criminal complaint.

McHenryMcHenry CountyLocal NewsCrime and CourtsBreakingMcHenry County CourthouseMcHenry County Jail
Janelle Walker

Janelle Walker

Originally from North Dakota, Janelle covered the suburbs and collar counties for nearly 20 years before taking a career break to work in content marketing. She is excited to be back in the newsroom.