McHenry police: Man solicited teens downtown

A 61-year-old McHenry man is facing a felony charge, accused of soliciting two teens Saturday evening in downtown McHenry.

Michael A. Novak is charged with indecent solicitation of a child “with the intent of committing an act classified as criminal sexual assault,” according to a criminal complaint in McHenry County court. He was booked into the McHenry County Jail on Wednesday, records show. The results of a detention hearing were not immediately available.

According to a release from the McHenry Police Department, Novak approached two juveniles who were walking in the area of Elm and Front streets and who did not know him. He then made an inappropriate proposition, requesting to engage in a sex act, according to police and the criminal complaint.

Police said the person involved was identified using surveillance video from a nearby business.

Novak is accused of approaching the two teens at about 5:30 p.m. Saturday, according to the criminal complaint.