Free admission for a good cause at Dunn Museum

Donate a nonperishable food item or toiletry and enjoy free admission to the Dunn Museum during spring break. From March 21–29, your visit can help support the Libertyville Township Food Pantry while exploring Lake County’s history. (John Weinstein Photography)

For the fourth consecutive year, the Bess Bower Dunn Museum in Libertyville will host a spring break food drive, inviting visitors to give back while exploring Lake County’s past. Guests will receive free admission with the donation of at least one nonperishable food item or toiletry per person.

Donations will be accepted during special spring break hours from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. March 21 through March 29. On March 26, the museum will remain open until 8 p.m. The collected items will benefit the Libertyville Township Food Pantry.

“A Museum visit can do more than spark curiosity, it can help neighbors in need,” Director of Education Alyssa Firkus said in a news release. “Spring break is a busy week for families. By pairing free admission with a simple donation, we’re giving people an easy way to make a difference close to home.”

Museum Operations Manager Alicia Fullerton, who coordinated the effort with the food pantry, said organizers hope to top last year’s results.

“Our goal is to collect more than 3,000 pounds of much-needed items,” Fullerton said. “Each can, box or toiletry item adds up quickly. The generosity of our visitors truly strengthens the community.”

The nationally accredited Dunn Museum, a distinction held by only 3% of American museums, cares for a treasure trove of history about our region. Interactive exhibitions, authentic artifacts and engaging multimedia displays connect visitors to the people, events and landscapes that shaped Lake County.

For more information, visit LCFPD.org/planyourvisit or call 847-968-3400.