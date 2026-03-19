Lake County Extension plans food access program

University of Illinois Extension in Lake County will host a hands-on professional development session, “Find Food. Share Support” on March 25 from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at the Extension Auditorium, located at 100 S US Highway 45, Grayslake.

The program is designed to support township clerks, social workers, school personnel, food pantry managers, and other community service providers who assist residents in accessing reliable food resources.

During the session, participants will receive guided instruction on navigating and using the Find Food Illinois app and interactive map. These tools help identify food access points across the state, including free meal locations, grocery stores, markets, and sites that accept SNAP/LINK or WIC benefits. Attendees will also learn how to locate nearby DHS and WIC offices and identify summer meal sites within their communities.

The training emphasizes practical, real-time application. Participants are encouraged to bring a personal laptop or tablet, as the session will include interactive activities using the Find Food Illinois map and related tools. By the end of the workshop, service providers will be better equipped to connect individuals and families with the nutrition resources they need, while also strengthening their own confidence and expanding their network of community partnerships.

“Find Food Illinois is a great tool at our fingertips when someone needs help finding food to feed their family,” SNAP-Ed Extension educator Dale Kehr said in a news release. “The site also supports community members who have an abundance of food to share by helping them locate donation sites or volunteer opportunities. After showing individuals how valuable this resource is, I realized that our townships and other local organizations could also benefit from having this information readily available.”

The event underscores the Extension’s ongoing commitment to supporting local organizations and enhancing access to essential services throughout Lake County.

To register, visit registration.extension.illinois.edu/start/find-food-share-support.