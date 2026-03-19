2026 Prom Dress Collection Drive underway at Zengeler Cleaners

Highland Park High School students (left to right) Penelope Kappel, Eva Bender and Sadie Flynn deliver some of the first donations for this year’s collection drive to Zengeler Cleaners’ Hubbard Woods store. The collection drive continues through spring break for most participating schools. (Photo provided by Zengeler Cleaners)

To ensure as many students as possible have an opportunity to attend their proms, Zengeler Cleaners is hosting its 24th annual prom dress collection drive.

These lovingly worn dresses will be available at no cost to northern Illinois high school women who otherwise may be unable to afford experiencing the joy of prom, with help from Mothers Trust Foundation of Lake Forest.

The donated dresses will be distributed as part of Mothers Trust Foundation’s “Pop Up Prom Experience,” where students have an opportunity to select their perfect dress.

This year’s Pop Up Prom Experience will be on March 5 through 7 at the Grayslake campus of both the University Center of Lake County and its neighbor, the College of Lake County.

A key benefit of MTF’s program is its unique educational component, where students can learn how to continue their education while also navigating the process of applying for financial aid. This unique combination makes this a must-attend event and one of the most popular student activities of the season.

“Prom is one of those activities that makes a lasting impression on students, creating fond memories for many years to come,” said Tom Zengeler, President of Zengeler Cleaners, the Midwest’s oldest and largest dry cleaner. “We’re proud of our decades-long collection program that helps remove the cost of finding that perfect prom dress as the reason a student cannot attend. We receive thousands of donations year-round, both from northern Illinois high school students and from many generous customers, who often donate brand new dresses. You can be part of this year’s collection drive by encouraging anyone you know who has a prom dress in their closet to donate it at any Zengeler Cleaners location!”

Zengeler Cleaners provides several important services for the annual collection drive. In addition to working with several high schools to solicit donations from local students, their stores also serve as collection points for donations from individuals, organizations and businesses.

Team Zengeler then inspects, repairs as needed and cleans the donated items, all at no cost to students, Mothers Trust Foundation or any other Zengeler Cleaners partners. This ensures everyone wearing a donated dress looks their best on their special evening.

More information about Mothers Trust Foundation is available at motherstrustfoundation.org. For more information about Zengeler Cleaners, please contact Tom Zengeler, president, at 847-272-6550, ext. 14, or visit zengelercleaners.com.

Zengeler Cleaners’ stores are located in Northbrook, Deerfield, Hubbard Woods, Northfield, Winnetka, Long Grove and two stores in Libertyville.