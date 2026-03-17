Sheriff’s deputy hurt in traffic crash in Gurnee

A Lake County Sheriff’s deputy is recovering after a Saturday night traffic crash in Gurnee, authorities said.

About 10:55 p.m. March 14, a Lake County Sheriff’s Deputy was involved in a crash with another vehicle in the intersection of Route 21 and Grand Avenue in Gurnee, according to a news release.

The deputy was traveling south on Route 21. As she approached Grand Avenue, the traffic light was green for northbound and southbound traffic on Route 21. The deputy proceeded through the intersection; however, a northbound Toyota SUV, driven by a 44-year-old Park City man, made a left turn onto westbound Grand Avenue, directly in front of the sheriff’s deputy, crashing into the squad car, according to the release.

The sheriff’s deputy was taken to an area hospital with minor injuries, and she was subsequently treated and released. The driver of the Toyota was uninjured.

While officers and deputies were blocking roadways at the scene, three separate drivers, at different times, drove around the traffic control points. Each driver was subsequently determined to be driving under the influence of alcohol and was arrested, according to the release.

The crash remains under investigation by the Gurnee Police Department and Lake County Major Crash Assistance Team.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office thanks the Gurnee Police Department and other police departments that responded to assist.