FarmPath program to lower barriers for new farmers

Applications are now open for FarmPath, a national, multi-year program designed to make farming more accessible and achievable for aspiring and beginning farmers across the United States.

The program is supported by The Mosaic Company Foundation for Sustainable Food Systems and The PepsiCo Foundation whose investments reflect a shared focus on helping to strengthen the next generation of farmers and build a more resilient food system.

FarmPath is grounded in a simple reality: As many U.S. farmers approach retirement, the sector needs a new generation of skilled producers. Yet beginning farmers often face barriers including limited access to land, capital, business planning skills, agronomic knowledge and mentorship.

By investing in these new farmers, FarmPath helps support stronger rural, urban, and suburban economies, strengthens food security, and builds a more diverse and resilient agricultural community.

The free, three-year program provides practical education in best practices for resilient agriculture and farm management, access to experienced mentors, and connection to a national network of professionals working across food and agriculture. FarmPath integrates training in production skills with in-depth instruction on the systems, markets, and decisions that shape long-term success.

“American agriculture is entering a new era, with generational shifts, growing interest in diversification, and new market opportunities, including regenerative production and regional food systems,” said Shari Rogge-Fidler, president and CEO of Farm Foundation. “Through structured business training, mentorship, professional networks, and up to $10,000 in implementation funding, FarmPath is Farm Foundation’s direct investment in a new generation of farmers prepared to meet this moment in American agriculture.”

For over two decades, The Mosaic Company Foundation for Sustainable Food Systems has partnered with local organizations, farmers and communities in the U.S., Brazil and India to identify and maximize their potential, emphasizing sustainability, resilience, and entrepreneurship.

“We’re excited to support a program that puts practical, farmer‑focused learning front and center. Our work with young and smallholder farmers in India and Brazil shows that when farmers build skills, confidence, and resilience in the face of a changing landscape, they’re better equipped to thrive long term.” Ben Pratt, president of The Mosaic Company Foundation for Sustainable Food Systems.

As one of the world’s leading food and beverage companies, PepsiCo’s business is rooted in agriculture with more than 50 crops and ingredients sourced from over 60 countries. To help support the farmers that grow these crops, the PepsiCo Foundation has worked alongside Farm Foundation through previous partnerships including Field to Future. Now, to continue helping farmers thrive, the PepsiCo Foundation is building on previous work with Farm Foundation through FarmPath.

How to apply: FarmPath is open to participants from a wide range of backgrounds, including farm-raised innovators, urban and community growers, career changers, those curious about farming as a career path, and early-stage farmers seeking to diversify or strengthen their operations. The program includes a flexible virtual learning model and an online peer community designed to accommodate various schedules nationwide.

Applications are open through March 23. This application cycle is the only entry point into the current three-year program. Up to 300 participants will be selected for Year One, with competitive progression into Years Two and Three. Participants must complete Year One to be eligible for advancement.

Additional information, eligibility details, and the application are available at FarmPath.org