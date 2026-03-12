Youth job program accepting applications

Applications are being taken for the Lake County Summer Youth Employment Program.

This popular program, funded by the Lake County Board, will provide meaningful work experiences in various worksites for about 175 young people this summer.

Applications will be available through April 15 on the Job Center of Lake County website at jobcenterlakecounty.com.

To qualify for employment, youth must:

Live in Lake County.

Be age 14 to 18 (by April 15) OR age 14 to 22 with an Individualized Education Plan (IEP).

Attend middle school or high school.

Receive free or reduced-price lunch OR meet low-income guidelines OR from a single-parent household.

Work opportunities for participants will begin June 15. The program lasts about seven weeks. The Lake County Workforce Department administers the Summer Youth Employment Program.

Questions can be sent to lcwdyouth@lakecountyil.gov.