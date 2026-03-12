University Center of Lake County plans event

Join the University Center of Lake County for an evening of creativity and community at its third annual Art & Wine Scholarship Fundraiser.

The event will run from 5 to 8 p.m. March 13 at the center, 1200 University Center Drive, Grayslake.

At the event, there will be a future and local artist exhibition, a Gold Egg Pull, a silent auction, drawings, heavy appetizers and more.

Tickets cost $80 for general admission and sponsorship packages are available.

Proceeds support University Center Student Scholarships. University Center is a 501(c)3 charitable organization.

For information, call 847-665-4000 or visit ucenter.org.