Sheriff plans St. Patrick’s Day traffic safety campaign

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office is partnering with the Illinois State Police and Illinois Department of Transportation for a stepped-up traffic safety campaign running from March 13 to 23.

During the enforcement period, sheriff’s deputies will be looking for drivers impaired by alcohol, cannabis, and other drugs, including prescription medications that can affect driving. Sheriff’s deputies will also be stepping up seat belt enforcement, particularly at night when seat belt usage rates are lowest. Speeding, distracted driving, and all traffic laws will be strictly enforced.

Whether you’re attending a party, hosting friends, or going out to a bar, keep safety at the forefront. When it’s time to leave, make sure your designated driver is sober. Remember that walking or biking while impaired — whether by alcohol, cannabis, or other drugs — can also be dangerous, so choose a sober friend to go with you. Be alert for impaired walkers who may not obey street signs. It’s not about luck; it’s about smart decisions.

The St. Patrick’s Day “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” and “Drive High. Get a DUI” enforcement campaign is funded by federal traffic safety funds from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and administered by IDOT.