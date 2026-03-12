More NARCAN distribution sites come to Antioch

Antioch Police Department, in partnership with NICASA Behavioral Health Services and the Lake County Opioid Initiative, is proud to announce the installation of additional free NARCAN distribution sites throughout the village of Antioch.

This expansion represents the next step in an ongoing commitment to working alongside the community to prevent opioid overdose deaths and save lives.

Police Chief Geoffrey Guttschow has been steady in his message that addressing opioid overdoses remains a priority for the department.

“We cannot ignore the reality of the opioid crisis,” Guttschow said in a news release. “If we are serious about protecting our community, we must be willing to put life-saving tools directly into the hands of our residents. Expanding access to naloxone is about preparedness, compassion, and responsibility.”

NARCAN, also known as naloxone, is a safe and effective medication that can rapidly reverse the effects of an opioid overdose. It works by blocking the impact of opioids on the brain, often restoring normal breathing within minutes. It is simple to use and poses no risk if administered to someone who is not experiencing an opioid overdose.

More detailed information on what naloxone is and step-by-step instructions on how to administer the nasal spray can be found at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website: https://www.cdc.gov/stop-overdose/caring/naloxone.html.

The likelihood of encountering someone suffering from an opioid overdose today is comparable to, and in some communities exceeds, the likelihood of encountering someone experiencing sudden cardiac arrest.

Years ago, communities prepared themselves to respond to cardiac emergencies by placing automated external defibrillators in public spaces. Today, AEDs are common in schools, libraries, train stations, and government buildings. Expanding access to NARCAN follows that same public safety model.

Simply put, when life-saving tools are accessible, lives are saved.

Free NARCAN is now available at the following locations:

• Antioch Police Department: 433 Orchard St. (Office hours: 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday)

• Antioch Metra Station: 305 W. Depot St. (Hours: 5:30 a.m. to 6:45 p.m. Monday through Friday)

• Antioch Public Library – 757 Main St. (Hours 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday)

• Antioch Township – 1275 Main St. (Hours: 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday)

NICASA will continue working closely with the Antioch Police Department to ensure each distribution location remains fully stocked with free NARCAN. Their ongoing partnership and commitment to expanding access throughout Lake County make this initiative possible and sustainable, and equally as important, at no cost to the community.

“Our goal is simple,” Guttschow said. “We want fewer funerals and more second chances. This is about saving lives and supporting recovery.”