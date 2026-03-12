i3 Broadband secures right-of-way-approvals in Lake County towns

i3 Broadband, a Midwest-based fiber-optic internet provider, announced that it has secured right-of-way approvals to deploy its 100% fiber-to-the-home network in the Lake County Illinois communities of Antioch, Grayslake and Winthrop Harbor, marking significant expansion efforts for the provider in northern Illinois.

In addition, i3 Broadband has joined the Lake County Municipal League as an associate member for 2026, further reinforcing the company’s commitment to building long-term partnerships with local governments and regional stakeholders throughout northern Illinois.

The approvals mark a significant step in i3 Broadband’s continued expansion across the Chicago suburban market, where demand for reliable, high-capacity internet infrastructure continues to grow among both residents and businesses.

“These right-of-way approvals reflect the trust that local leaders are placing in i3 Broadband as a responsible infrastructure partner,” said Mike Elam, vice president of Community Affairs & Market Development at i3 Broadband. “Our approach is rooted in collaboration — collaborating closely with municipal officials, engineering teams and community stakeholders to ensure that our fiber deployment is done efficiently, transparently and with minimal disruption. We view these communities as long-term partners.”

Founded in 2015 and headquartered in East Peoria, Illinois, i3 Broadband has steadily expanded its fiber footprint across Illinois and Missouri. The company focuses on delivering gigabit-capable fiber networks designed to scale with future demand, serving residential neighborhoods, businesses, schools and municipal institutions.