Fielmann Vision Care now open in Antioch

Fielmann Vision Care, a brand of the international family business Fielmann Group, announced it’s now active in the U.S. with a new store open at 554 E. Route 173 in Antioch.

The Antioch store along with five others in Northern Illinois replace six former Shopko Optical branded locations and represent the German company’s first namesake stores to open in the U.S. Fielmann acquired Shopko Optical in 2024.

The existing Shopko Optical optometrists and team members will continue to serve their communities, now as Fielmann Vision Care, but with added customer benefits. The newly branded stores have a streamlined design and advanced technology for an overall improved customer experience, including a bold commitment to offer hundreds of stylish glasses covered by a customer’s insurance, personalized care and price transparency.

Fielmann Vision Care provides customers with service guarantees, such as appointment availability within 48 hours at a nearby location. In addition to over 1,000 frame styles from brands such as Nike, Ray Ban and Gucci, Fielmann Vision Care has hundreds of glasses fully covered by insurance plus a three-year quality assurance and lowest price guarantee.

The six new Fielmann Vision Care-branded stores are located in Antioch, Belvidere, Crystal Lake, Huntley, Lakemoor and Machesney Park.

Customers can book an eye exam and learn more about what sets Fielmann Vision Care apart at www.fielmannvisioncare.com.