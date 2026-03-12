Community partners unite for America’s 250th anniversary

In a show of communitywide collaboration, local partners across Gurnee are inviting residents to mark their calendars for a free celebration honoring America’s 250th anniversary.

The event will run from 3:30 to 9:30 p.m. July 2 at Viking Park, 4374 Old Grand Ave.

The event highlights the strong partnership among Gurnee schools, local government, and community organizations in commemorating this historic milestone.

“Two hundred and fifty years is a milestone worthy of a celebration,” Gurnee Park District Executive Director Mike Szpylman said in a news release. “We are proud to work with our community partners to create an unforgettable event that reflects both the spirit of our nation and the pride of Gurnee.”

The celebration will include an afternoon of live music, local food trucks and family-friendly fun, ending with a dazzling fireworks show to light up the night sky.

This free community event is proudly presented in collaboration with Gurnee Park District, Gurnee School District 56, Village of Gurnee, Warren-Newport Public Library, Warren Township Center, Warren Township High School District 121 and Woodland School District 50.