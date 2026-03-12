Shaw Local

Boating classes available for upcoming season

U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary offers 8-hour course

Attention Fox Lake waterway boaters. With the 2026 boating season fast approaching, now is the perfect time to sign up for a Safe Boating course.

Illinois State Law requires all boaters born on or after Jan. 1, 1998, to have a Safe Boating Safety card to operate a motorized vessel, which will be received after this course.

An eight-hour course is taught on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 21, April 18, May 16 and June 20.

The cost is $40. All classes will be held at the Fox Waterway Agency, 45 S. Pistakee Lake Road, Fox Lake.

Topics include introduction to boating; boating law; boating safety equipment; safe boating; navigation; boating problems; trailering, storing and protecting your boat; and hunting, fishing, skiing and river boating.

For information, visit uscgafoxlake.com.

