Bank of America opens first Gurnee financial center

Bank of America marked a milestone in Lake County, cutting the ribbon Feb. 18 on its first financial center in Gurnee and its 12th location countywide.

Gurnee Mayor Thomas Hood joined Bank of America Chicago President Rita Cook and Consumer Region Executive Barry Mullan outside the new branch at 6340 IL Route 132, near Gurnee Mills mall, as local leaders and bank employees gathered to celebrate.

Bank of America’s new financial center brings retail banking, lending and small business services to the area, along with investing and personalized financial guidance from Merrill. Bank officials said the opening reflects continued growth in Lake County and sustained investment in the broader Chicagoland market.

“The opening of our first Gurnee financial center reflects Bank of America’s commitment to meeting clients where they are,” Cook said during the event. “By combining modern financial centers with digital innovation and local expertise, we’re helping individuals, families and businesses navigate their financial lives with confidence.”

Cook reinforced Bank of America’s financial centers as the nucleus of its work in Chicago, where about 5,400 employees provide services across all eight lines of business, including consumer clients as well as small and commercial businesses.

The Gurnee location is 4,700 square feet and features updated design and technology, private meeting rooms for one-on-one consultations, and on-site specialists who can assist with everything from everyday banking to small business needs and wealth management.

Customers can also access the bank’s digital platform, which serves more than 59 million verified users nationwide, allowing them to move between in-person and online banking options.

The Gurnee opening is part of Bank of America’s broader strategy to open 150 new financial centers across the country by 2027.