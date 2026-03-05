Young cat has a lot of love to give to forever family

Trixie is Save-A-Pet's pet of the week for March 5, 2026. (Photo by TJ Baker for Save-A-Pet)

Trixie says, “Look, there is my portrait on a cookie! The cookie says, ‘Judging you silently,’ but I will only judge you if you decide NOT to adopt me!

“So, start petting me, pet me more! OK, you can also pet the other residents. See, I am more than happy to share your loving with other cats. My resume is filled with purrs for everyone.

“Maybe you’ll even consider getting ‘Double the Love, Double the Fun,’ by adopting me with one of my sisters or my brother. This way I will always have someone to play or nap when the humans are not home. Best part is that the second adoption fee is 50% off. You know what you need to do. Don’t make me judge you!”

Trixie is about 6 months old, spayed, up to date on shots (incl. rabies), tested negative for feline leukemia, FIV and heartworm and microchipped.

Along with adoption appointments, walk-ins are also welcome and will be accommodated as time permits. All adoptions, whether by appointment or not, require an approved adoption application (done on-site or online).

For information and/or to complete an online application, please visit www.saveapetil.org/adopt.