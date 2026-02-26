Playful puppy seeks family for life of adventures

Snow is Save-A-Pet's pet of the week for Feb. 26, 2026. (Photo by Emma Gladfelter for Save-A-Pet)

Snow says, “Weather alert! This is actually the best one that you will ever get. I’m the type of snow that will keep your heart warm every day of the year. Of course, it will be sunny with my puppy antics. The world is mine to discover, and my mission is to help a family join me in my explorations.

“Let’s disconnect from all this online stuff and do things together, you know, living the real life, not the life behind a screen. Go, go, go … oh, and I came in with seven siblings, so you may even want to add two family members. Second adoption fee is 50% off."

This cattle dog mix is about 3 months old. He is neutered, up to date on shots (including rabies vaccination), tested negative for heartworm and on preventative and microchipped.

Appointments and walk-ins are welcome and will be accommodated as time permits. All adoptions require an approved adoption application.

For information or to complete an online application, visit www.saveapetil.org/adopt.