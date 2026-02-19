Foodie feline ready to co-star in forever family’s food show

Reba McEntail is Save-A-Pet's pet of the week for Feb. 19, 2026. (Photo by Dominique Allion for Save-A-Pet)

Reba McEntail says, “Foodie? … YES, I am! I have the best voice, deep, baritone meows, to demand food. I’m not picky; paté, gravy, bits, I eat it all. Don’t think of just giving me a spoonful, I easily eat a whole can in one session. I kept fit by letting my inner kitty out and having fun with my kids, chasing them, wrestling and playing with toys are part of the activity menu.

“I also was very interested in people’s food, so my foster home started teaching me to lightly tap her hand and I would then get a piece of cheese. I’m ready to co-star with my new family in our own food show. Bon appétit!”

She is about 3 years old, spayed, up to date on shots (including rabies), tested negative for feline leukemia, FIV and heartworm and microchipped.

Along with adoption appointments, walk-ins are also welcome and will be accommodated as time permits. All adoptions, whether by appointment or not, require an approved adoption application (done on-site or online).

For information and/or to complete an online application, visit saveapetil.org/adopt.