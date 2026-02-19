County Board votes to support Illinois RIFL Act legislation

The Lake County Board on Feb. 10 voted to legislatively support the Illinois Responsibility in Firearm Legislation Act, reaffirming the County’s commitment to supporting responsible firearm regulation.

The legislation has been introduced in the Illinois General Assembly but has not yet been enacted into law.

The Illinois RIFL Act was introduced in the Legislature in 2025 as HB3320 and SB2279. The legislation proposes a new state regulatory framework aimed at making firearm manufacturers financially accountable for the public health impacts of gun injuries and deaths, according to a news release from the county.

Under the legislation, firearms manufacturers would have to pay fees tied to the estimated health care and societal costs of injuries associated with their products. Those fees would be placed into a dedicated fund designed to provide financial assistance towards evidence-based violence and suicide prevention efforts, victim services and high-risk youth intervention.

“For too long, communities have been left to shoulder the devastating human and financial costs of gun violence with too little accountability,” Lake County Board Chair Sandy Hart said in the release. “Public safety is a core priority in our Strategic Plan, and supporting the RIFL Act is about taking meaningful action to reduce harm, protect residents and ensure responsibility within the firearm industry.”

Among those who addressed the Lake County Board in support of the proposed legislation were Tierra Lemon, director of the Lake County State’s Attorney’s Gun Violence Prevention Initiative, and Lake County State’s Attorney Eric Rinehart.

“As mass shootings devastate birthday parties, school days and parades, we cannot continue to keep saying that shootings can’t be prevented,” Rinehart said in the release. “They are prevented in other countries. The RIFL Act will finally bring accountability to an industry that must be held accountable for the sake of everyone. Gun violence need not be our destiny. It must be our decision to stop it.”

The decision to support the RIFL Act reflects the County Board’s broader legislative priorities concerning firearm regulation currently listed in the County’s 2026 Legislative Program.

“The RIFL Act is the most innovative piece of gun safety legislation we have ever seen,” Sara Knizhnik, Lake County District 18 board member, said in the release. “That’s because it creates an incentive for the firearm industry to partner with us - local and state government - in working to end the gun violence epidemic. It rewards firearms manufacturers who prioritize creating safer products and providing oversight into how and to whom their products are sold. And, best of all, it will save every Illinois taxpayer money.”

The Lake County Legislative Program is updated annually by the Lake County Board.

Learn more by viewing the program on Lake County’s website.