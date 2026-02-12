Older dog brings happy energy wherever she goes

Espresso is Save-A-Pet's pet of the week for Feb. 12, 2026. (Photo by Dominique Allion for Save-A-Pet)

Espresso says, “I don’t need strong coffee to get going in the morning! I’ve got plenty of happy energy to share. I love big toys, those big balls that you can push around or the lighter ones that you can bump up in the air with your nose.

“I’ve also perfected not only the tail wag, but the whole body wave because I’m always so happy when I get loving from people. Now, no worries, I could definitely sleep in too. After all, some days, you just have to take it slow.”

Espresso is part of a “Recipe for Love” special adoption event that runs from Feb 11–15. The adoption fee for adult pets on a long-term special diet is WAIVED + they go home with a 6-month supply of food.

She is about 7 years old. She is spayed, up to date on shots (including rabies vaccination), tested negative for heartworm and on preventative and microchipped.

Walk-ins are welcome and will be accommodated as time permits. All adoptions require an approved adoption application.

For information or to complete an online application, visit www.saveapetil.org/adopt.