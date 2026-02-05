State grant supports improvements at Lake Carina

State funding will support accessibility improvements at Lake Carina Forest Preserve in Gurnee, including upgrades to parking, trails and amenities to improve public access while protecting natural features. (Photo by R. Scott McNeill via Lake County Forest Preserve)

The Lake County Forest Preserves received a $600,000 grant from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources’ Open Space Lands Acquisition and Development program to complete accessibility improvements at Lake Carina Forest Preserve in Gurnee.

“This timely funding gives us the momentum to move from planning to action,” Forest Preserves President Jessica Vealitzek said in a news release. “It’s a meaningful step toward making Lake Carina easier for more to enjoy.”

The project will rebuild and enhance existing amenities to improve public access while protecting the site’s natural features from erosion. Once a former gravel pit, Lake Carina Forest Preserve opened in 2007 and has since been transformed into a diverse natural landscape. The preserve’s namesake lake is framed by woodlands and open fields, and the 494-acre site also includes a pond, wetlands and Stoneroller Creek.

Planned improvements include reconstructing and repositioning the parking lot as a 32-stall, Americans with Disabilities Act – compliant asphalt lot and replacing a deteriorating restroom.

Additional work includes construction of an accessible asphalt trail connecting the parking lot and restroom to the lake and fishing pier, installation of an ADA-compliant self-launch for kayaks and small boats and upgrades to portions of the existing grass trail loop. Those trail segments will be widened and resurfaced with gravel and include a new overlook.

A second phase of the project is expected to include a bridge over the Des Plaines River connecting Lake Carina to the Des Plaines River Trail, expanding access for neighboring residents.