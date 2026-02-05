Social kitten would love to be part of package deal

Pisces is Save-A-Pet's pet of the week for Feb. 5, 2026. (Photo by Dominique Allion for Save-A-Pet)

Pisces says, “Who wants to play with me? Come on, don’t be shy, I am definitely right there, ready to get all the loving and to enjoy the fun.

“My brother, Scorpio, and I are very social, love to make new friends, both humans and kittens. You know, kittens always do best with another feline friend of the same age, so getting adopted with him would be amazing.

“That’s what I am daydreaming about in the picture. After all, how would you feel if you were on a desert island with cats but no humans? Not the same, right? Best part is that the second adoption fee is 50% off for Double the Love, Double the Fun!”

He is about 4 months old, neutered, up to date on shots, tested negative for feline leukemia, FIV and heartworm and microchipped.

Walk-ins are welcome and will be accommodated as time permits. All adoptions require an approved adoption application.

For information or to complete an online application, visit www.saveapetil.org/adopt.