Letter: Faithless Americans void of moral foundation

To the Editor:

As I read about the many honorable accomplishments of President Trump I am puzzled at the public’s negative responses to such good news.

Why do so many Americans not appreciate these virtuous achievements? Could it be because, early on, American schools commenced to produce atheistic students?

It is evident that America has turned out a workforce void of any concrete moral foundation on which to think and act. This faithless group of Americans has no basis of authority to refer to other than their emotions. When these students entered the workforce as journalists, law enforcement officers, educators and so on, they were not equipped with an objective view of virtue and vice. Their job performances were an exhibition of personal prejudices on display.

This perpetuation of unrighteousness and its consequences is tragic. Sadly, this present generation no longer recognizes virtue and morality when it comes along; but, having been infected from the start by heretical influences, the public is currently left uninformed about what’s right and what’s wrong.

Charles Danyus

Round Lake Beach