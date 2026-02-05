Lake Villa District Library’s annual after-hours event planned Feb. 20

The evening’s entertainment features two-time Grammy-nominated (and Lindenhurst resident) John Primer & The Real Deal Blues Band, performing two sets of soul-stirring blues music. (Photo by Blues House Productions LLC)

Grapes & Growlers: A Night at the Library 2026, sponsored by the Lake Villa District Library Foundation, will take place from 7 to 9 p.m. Feb. 20.

Guests must be 21 or older to attend. Admission is a $20 cover charge.

The evening’s entertainment features two-time Grammy-nominated (and Lindenhurst resident) John Primer & The Real Deal Blues Band, performing two sets of soul-stirring blues music.

Wine and craft beer will be available courtesy of Antioch Fine Wine & Liquors, Harbor Brewing Co., and 9th Hour Brewing for a $5 per-glass donation. Drink tickets may be purchased for $5 each or five for $20. Complimentary refreshments will be provided by Chef Paul Catering and Nothing Bundt Cakes in Gurnee.

Guests will receive a commemorative wine or beer glass while supplies last. New for the 2026 event is the Wine & Book Pairing Raffle, featuring six themed baskets. Raffle tickets cost $10 or three for $20.

The event would not be possible without the generous support of area businesses -- Rob Frank Realty, Old National Bank, Boller Construction, Hey & Associates and RVi Planning + Landscape Architecture and others – who sponsor key elements of the evening, including refreshments, commemorative glasses, and the musical guest.

Proceeds from Grapes & Growlers support the library’s Summer Reading Program, an annual initiative that encourages reading during summer break and fosters lifelong reading habits. The popular program engages thousands of children and adults each year.

For information, visit www.lvdl.org or call 847-356-7711.