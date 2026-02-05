Improv Playhouse teams up with Kindermusik Northshore

Improv Playhouse Theater and Training Center in Libertyville is proud to announce a new partnership with Kindermusik Northshore, bringing world-class early childhood music education to Improv Playhouse families.

This collaboration marks a significant expansion of Improv Playhouse’s commitment to developmentally intentional, values-driven arts programming, welcoming children from infancy through early elementary years into a carefully designed creative pathway that emphasizes music, movement, emotional development and confidence-building.

Kindermusik Northshore, led by owner and director Kara Greenberger-Spector, offers research-based music education for children from birth through age 7 and has long been recognized for its integrity, excellence and nurturing approach to early childhood development.

Together, the two organizations are creating a seamless entry point into Improv Playhouse’s broader continuum of youth programming.

“This partnership is a beautiful alignment of philosophy and purpose,” said David Brian Stuart, founder and executive director of Improv Playhouse. “Improv Playhouse has always believed that great artistry begins with strong foundations … emotional stability, physical awareness, listening, collaboration and trust. Kindermusik embodies those same values through music. Together, we are offering families something truly rare: a comprehensive, intentional arts journey from the very beginning.”

Classes will be held at Improv Playhouse’s Libertyville facilities, with programming designed specifically for infants, toddlers, preschoolers and early elementary students. The partnership honors Improv Playhouse’s long-standing traditions while enhancing its offerings with Kindermusik’s globally respected curriculum.

“Kindermusik is deeply rooted in the belief that music nurtures the whole child,” said Greenberger-Spector, owner and director of Kindermusik Northshore. “Partnering with Improv Playhouse allows us to serve families in an environment that shares our respect for growth, creativity, and integrity. This is not just a location partnership…it’s a philosophical one.”

In addition to parent-and-child music classes, the collaboration includes KinderMusicals, a musical theater experience for early elementary students that introduces singing, movement, storytelling and stage presence, culminating in a joyful, age-appropriate presentation for families.

“At this age, children are discovering who they are in the world,” said Tovah Goodman Razowsky, Kindermusik instructor and early childhood educator. “Our work is about meeting them with care, using music and movement to support confidence, emotional regulation, and joyful expression. Doing this within Improv Playhouse, a place that so clearly values process and growth, is incredibly meaningful.”

Registration for Kindermusik Northshore at Improv Playhouse opens soon, with classes beginning mid-winter 2026.