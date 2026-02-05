2026 Legislative Breakfast slated for Feb. 11

The Lake County Chamber of Commerce 2026 Legislative Breakfast will take place Feb. 11 in Gurnee.

The event is being presented in partnership with the College of Lake County and the College of Lake County Advanced Technology Center.

Join policymakers, regional business leaders and community partners for a timely discussion on how Illinois and U.S. legislative priorities affect business growth, investment and opportunity in Lake County.

Gain insight into how the State of Illinois works with businesses, information on new funding and expansion opportunities, details on the Non-Profit Investment Pool, updates on legislation impacting employers and communities and valuable networking with business and civic leaders.

As a bonus, meet countywide candidates appearing on the March 17 Lake County primary ballot.

The event takes place from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Feb. 11 at the College of Lake County Advanced Technology Center, 7735 W. Grand Ave., Gurnee.

The cost is $65 for Chamber members and $75 for nonmembers.

To register, visit business.lakecountychamber.com/events/details/2026-legislative-breakfast-5496.